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    Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thunderstorms in most parts on Friday

    01:36, 24 April 2026

    Rains and thunderstorms, with heavy rains, hail, and squall in the northwest, east, southeast, are likely in most parts Friday as a low-pressure system and fronts move through the country, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service.

    Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thunderstorms in most parts on Friday
    Photo credit: Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/Qazinform

    Forecasters also predict fog as well as strong wind, with dust tides in the south, to sweep across the country.

    -2C frosts are forecast for the south, east of Akmola, north of Pavlodar regions at night.

    Fire danger is set to be high in the north, east of Zhetysu, center of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.

    Kazhydromet also warns of an extremely high fire risk in the south of Zhetysu region.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan rains Fog Hail Wind Regions
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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