Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thunderstorms in most parts on Friday

Forecasters also predict fog as well as strong wind, with dust tides in the south, to sweep across the country.

-2C frosts are forecast for the south, east of Akmola, north of Pavlodar regions at night.

Fire danger is set to be high in the north, east of Zhetysu, center of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.

Kazhydromet also warns of an extremely high fire risk in the south of Zhetysu region.