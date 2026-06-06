Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms on Jun 6

A northwestern cyclone and its associated atmospheric frontal zones will bring rain with thunderstorms and hail, with heavy rain expected in the west. Only eastern regions will enjoy dry weather.

Strong winds are forecast across the country, with dust storms expected in the north. Foggy conditions are predicted at night and in the morning.

Pavlodar and Abai regions will brace for intense heat reaching 35°C.

High fire danger is expected in Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Turkistan regions, in western, southern, and eastern areas of Zhambyl, Pavlodar, regions, in the west of Almaty region, in the southeast and center of Kyzylorda region, in the south, east and center of Kostanay region, in the northwest and center of East Kazakhstan region, in the south and east of Akmola region, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the east of Karaganda region, and in the center of Mangystau region.

Extreme fire danger is predicted in the west, north and center of Karaganda region, in the west, north, south and northeast of Kyzylorda region, in the center of Turkistan region, in the north of Almaty region, in the south of Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions, in the north, east, south of Zhetysu region, in the northwest, south and center of Abai region.