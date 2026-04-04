Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms Apr 4
According to Kazhydromet, on April 4, 2026, atmospheric frontal systems will dominate weather conditions across most of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in many regions. Northwestern and southern areas may experience heavy rainfall, hail, and squalls.
Meanwhile, eastern Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of a large anticyclone, ensuring dry weather. Fog and strong winds are forecast nationwide, with dust storms likely in the northern regions.
High fire risk is expected in the following regions:
· East of Kyzylorda region;
· West, north and center of Turkistan region;
· Northwest, east, and center of Zhambyl region;
· North and south of Almaty region;
· North, south, and center of Zhetysu region;