Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms Apr 4

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in many regions. Northwestern and southern areas may experience heavy rainfall, hail, and squalls.

Meanwhile, eastern Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of a large anticyclone, ensuring dry weather. Fog and strong winds are forecast nationwide, with dust storms likely in the northern regions.

High fire risk is expected in the following regions:

· East of Kyzylorda region;

· West, north and center of Turkistan region;

· Northwest, east, and center of Zhambyl region;

· North and south of Almaty region;

· North, south, and center of Zhetysu region;