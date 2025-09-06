Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm Sep 6

No precipitation is forecast in the country's south, east, and southeast.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, and dust storm is predicted for the south, the met service says.

Fire danger will be high in Almaty, Aktobe, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, in the west, north of Karaganda region, in the west, south and center of Akmola region, in the north, south, east of West Kazakhstan region, in the west of Atyrau region, and in the south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions.

Kazhydromet also warns of extremely high fire danger in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Zhambyl regions, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, north and south of Almaty region, in the east, south of Zhetysu region, in the southwest of Kostanay region, in the south of Karaganda region, in the south, east and center of Aktobe region, and in the east of Ulytau region.