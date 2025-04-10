EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Apr 10

    07:15, 10 April 2025

    Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast in most parts of the country due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

    Rain and snow are forecast at night in the country’s west and east.

    Only central regions will enjoy no precipitation today, the met service says.

    Strong wind and dust storm are expected across the country, as well as squall will hit southern and eastern regions.

