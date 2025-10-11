Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Oct 11
07:25, 11 October 2025
On October 11, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience precipitation (rain and snow), and intense wind. Fog will spread across some areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Only southern and southeastern regions will see dry weather, due to the impact of a high-pressure area.
-1-6°C frosts are forecast in Zhambyl region. Temperatures may drop to -3°C in the north and south of Almaty region, as well as in the west, north and mountainous districts of Zhambyl region.
High fire danger will persist in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, Ulytau, Abai, and Zhambyl regions.
An extremely fire hazard is predicted in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Ulytau, and Kostanay regions.