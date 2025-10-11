Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Oct 11

Only southern and southeastern regions will see dry weather, due to the impact of a high-pressure area.

-1-6°C frosts are forecast in Zhambyl region. Temperatures may drop to -3°C in the north and south of Almaty region, as well as in the west, north and mountainous districts of Zhambyl region.

High fire danger will persist in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, Ulytau, Abai, and Zhambyl regions.

An extremely fire hazard is predicted in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Ulytau, and Kostanay regions.