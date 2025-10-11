EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Oct 11

    07:25, 11 October 2025

    On October 11, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience precipitation (rain and snow), and intense wind. Fog will spread across some areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Oct 11
    Photo credit: Pexels

    Only southern and southeastern regions will see dry weather, due to the impact of a high-pressure area.

    -1-6°C frosts are forecast in Zhambyl region. Temperatures may drop to -3°C in the north and south of Almaty region, as well as in the west, north and mountainous districts of Zhambyl region.

    High fire danger will persist in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, Ulytau, Abai, and Zhambyl regions.

    An extremely fire hazard is predicted in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Ulytau, and Kostanay regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All