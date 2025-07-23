Kazakhstan to brace for rain and scorching heat Jul 24-26

Heavy rain, hail and squall are forecast in the country's west, north and center.

Eastern, southeastern regions will see mostly dry weather.

Wind speed will increase across the country and dust storm will hit southern areas, the met service says.

Scorching heat will grip with temperatures rising to +42°C will grip northern and western areas of Almaty region on July 25-26.

The mercury will reach +35+38°C in the country’s west, southwest and northwest on July 24 and in central areas on July 24-25.

Temperatures are expected to rise to +40+42°C in the south, to +35+39°C in the southeast on July 24-26, to +35+38°C in the east on July 25-26, and to +35°C in the north on July 26.