Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation, strong winds and icy roads Nov 6

Meanwhile, northeastern and eastern parts of the country will remain under the influence of an anticyclone, resulting in predominantly dry weather.

Strong winds are expected across the country, while fog is forecast in some areas during the night and morning. Icy road conditions are also expected in western, northwestern, and northern regions.

Nighttime frosts of -1 to -7 °C are forecast in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

High fire danger is expected in Mangystau, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions, southern and southeastern parts of West Kazakhstan region, northern Kyzylorda region, western Karaganda region, northern, southern and eastern parts of Zhambyl region, southern Kostanay region, western and northern Turkistan region, as well as southern Abai region.

Extremely high fire danger is forecast in Kyzylorda region, western, eastern and central parts of Atyrau region, western, southern, eastern and central parts of Aktobe region, central Mangystau region, western and central parts of Ulytau region, as well as eastern Zhetysu region.