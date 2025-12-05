Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation, strong wind Dec 5
01:15, 5 December 2025
On December 5, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience precipitation in the form of rain and snow due to the passage of atmospheric frontal systems, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
These conditions will be accompanied by ground blizzard, icy road conditions, and strong winds.
In the western part of the country, under the influence of an anticyclone, dry weather without precipitation is expected. Fog is forecast across the country.