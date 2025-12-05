EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation, strong wind Dec 5

    01:15, 5 December 2025

    On December 5, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience precipitation in the form of rain and snow due to the passage of atmospheric frontal systems, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Weather
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    These conditions will be accompanied by ground blizzard, icy road conditions, and strong winds.

    In the western part of the country, under the influence of an anticyclone, dry weather without precipitation is expected. Fog is forecast across the country.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All