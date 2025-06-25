Kazakhstan to brace for heatwave, rains, thunderstorms on June 25

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for high wind as well as fog in the northwest and north in the nighttime and morning.

High fire danger is to persist in Abai, southeast of Pavlodar, northwest of Akmola, south, north of Zhambyl, west, east of West Kazakhstan, south of North Kazakhstan, north of Atyrau, northwest, south, southeast of Mangistau, north of East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, west, south, east, center of Aktobe, center of Atyrau, northeast, center of Mangistau, north, south of Kostanay, north, east, center of Zhetysu, west, northwest, south of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions.

The mercury is forecast to rise as high as 35+39C in Almaty region, 38C in Zhambyl region and 41C in the west and desert areas of Turkistan region in the daytime.

A scorching heatwave is also set to grip the north, west, center of Almaty region as well as the south, east of Zhetysu region with daytime temperatures rising as high as 42C.