Kazakhstan to brace for freezing temperatures and snow over next 3 days
12:43, 16 November 2026
Snow, ice-slick and high winds are in store for Kazakhstan on November 17-19, with nighttime air temperatures plunging to -18 degrees Celsius, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Dry weather is expected in the country’s east, south and central part, while snow and rain as well as ice-slick are predicted for the west, northwest and north of Kazakhstan.
High wind and fog are forecast for the north and mountainous districts in the morning and at night in the south Kazakhstan.
Mercury is expected to fall as low as -13-18 degrees Celsius at night in the central regions and mountainous districts in the south and southeast.