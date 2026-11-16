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    Kazakhstan to brace for freezing temperatures and snow over next 3 days

    12:43, 16 November 2026

    Snow, ice-slick and high winds are in store for Kazakhstan on November 17-19, with nighttime air temperatures plunging to -18 degrees Celsius, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to brace for freezing temperatures and snow over next 3 days
    Photo credit: Kazinform/AI

    Dry weather is expected in the country’s east, south and central part, while snow and rain as well as ice-slick are predicted for the west, northwest and north of Kazakhstan.

    High wind and fog are forecast for the north and mountainous districts in the morning and at night in the south Kazakhstan.

    Mercury is expected to fall as low as -13-18 degrees Celsius at night in the central regions and mountainous districts in the south and southeast.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Snow Rains Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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