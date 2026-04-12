Kazakhstan to brace for fog, rain, and strong winds

Fog is expected to blanket Astana in the morning and at night.

Abai region will face fog in the north and west; winds up to 15–20 m/s and high fire danger in the south.

Short rain and thunderstorms are expected in the mountain areas of Almaty region. Fire danger persists in northern and central zones.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Akmola with fog predicted at night and morning, winds up to 20 m/s.

Rain and thunderstorms, fog and high wind are to batter Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Mangistau regions.

East Kazakhstan is reported to brace for fog at night and morning, winds up to 20 m/s in the south.

Fog is set to blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions today.

High fire danger persist in Turkistan region locally.