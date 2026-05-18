Kazakhstan to brace for dry weather in most parts on Monday

According to the Mets, atmospheric fronts will bring unsettled conditions to the western, northwestern, eastern, southern, and southeastern regions, resulting in scattered rain and thunderstorms. Severe localized weather is expected in Mangistau region with heavy rainfall and hail, while East Kazakhstan region will experience a transition of rain and snow.

Across the country, stronger winds are expected; dust storms are forecast in the south, west, northwest, and central regions, while squalls are expected in the south and southwest. Fog is expected in the north, east, and southwest of Kazakhstan.

At night, frost of -2°C is expected in the eastern part of East Kazakhstan region, while ground frost of -1°C is forecast in the western part of Abai region.

A high fire hazard is expected in Atyrau, south, southwest of West Kazakhstan, northeast of Mangistau, east of Aktobe, center of Kostanay, north, south, center of Akmola, east of North Kazakhstan, west, east, south of Pavlodar, west, north of Karaganda, Turkistan, center of Kyzylorda, west of Zhambyl, Almaty, center of East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, east of Abai regions.

Kyzylorda, south of Aktobe, Karaganda, east of Pavlodar, southeast of Zhetysu, center of Ulytau regions are to brace for an extreme fire danger.