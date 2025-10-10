Kazakhstan to brace for cold anti-cyclone Oct 10

Precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in the country’s west and north, due to the passage of atmospheric fronts.

Strong wind is expected in the north, south and west, and a dust storm will hit some areas.

Fog will blanket central and southeastern areas.

-1-6°C frosts are forecast in Zhetysu region, while northern and southern areas of Almaty region, as well as western, northern and mountainous districts of Zhambyl region will see temperatures fall to -1-3°C.

High fire danger persists in Mangistau region, western, northern and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, northeast and west of Atyrau region, southern and northern of Aktobe region, central areas of Zhambyl region, southwest of Kostanay and Akmola region, east of Ulytau region.

Meanwhile, extremely high fire threat is forecast in Kyzylorda region, in the west, north, south and desert areas of Turkistan region, in northern, southern and eastern areas of Atyrau region, in the west and north of Zhambyl region, in the northwest, south and southeast of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, northeast, and center of Aktobe region, in the north of Almaty region, as well as in the south of Ulytau and Kostanay regions.