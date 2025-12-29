EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for black ice, foggy and windy conditions in 3 days coming

    14:22, 29 December 2025

    A warm southern cyclone will replace the cold anticyclone in Kazakhstan in three days coming, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Snowfall and blizzards, icy road conditions, fog, and gusty winds are forecast across the country, the met service says.

    On December 30-31, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions will see rain to snow. Rain will also hit southern areas.

    Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to -2°C +3°C on December 30 in the northern and central areas, and on December 30-31 in the east of the country.

    In southern areas, the mercury will reach +5+15°C during daylight hours.

    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
