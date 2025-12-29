Kazakhstan to brace for black ice, foggy and windy conditions in 3 days coming
14:22, 29 December 2025
A warm southern cyclone will replace the cold anticyclone in Kazakhstan in three days coming, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Snowfall and blizzards, icy road conditions, fog, and gusty winds are forecast across the country, the met service says.
On December 30-31, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions will see rain to snow. Rain will also hit southern areas.
Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to -2°C +3°C on December 30 in the northern and central areas, and on December 30-31 in the east of the country.
In southern areas, the mercury will reach +5+15°C during daylight hours.