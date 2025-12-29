Kazakhstan to brace for black ice, foggy and windy conditions in 3 days coming

Snowfall and blizzards, icy road conditions, fog, and gusty winds are forecast across the country, the met service says.

On December 30-31, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions will see rain to snow. Rain will also hit southern areas.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to -2°C +3°C on December 30 in the northern and central areas, and on December 30-31 in the east of the country.

In southern areas, the mercury will reach +5+15°C during daylight hours.