    Kazakhstan to attract over 5 trillion tenge in investments

    10:49, 9 September 2025

    Kazakh Government plans to attract over 5 trillion tenge in investments, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin told a Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to attract over 5 trillion tenge in investments
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    He stressed the main emphasis is placed on the new investment cycle, the development of Alatau city, inflation control, reduction of dependence on imports and economic liberalization.

    He noted it is expected to step up economic growth rates to double GDP by 2029 through the Government’s direct role in stimulating high investment activity.

    Among the promising areas are the car industry, railroad rolling stock manufacturing, chemical and petrochemical industries, replenishment of mineral resources base, including rare-earth metals and agro-industrial output processing.

    Recall that the Head of State instructed to develop an action plan to renovate the investment attraction system within 10 days.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
