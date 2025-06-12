Kazakhstan to attract €70mln of investment to build sanitaryware factory in Kyzylorda

This was announced at a meeting held between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Santiago de Gomar Roca, Chairman of Roca Group, in Astana.

The sides discussed the implementation of the project and prospects for further strengthening of investment cooperation.

The project aims at building a high-tech factory to manufacture up to 500,000 items of sanitaryware per year including installation systems and other components.

Located in Ondiris Industrial Zone of Kyzylorda region, the factory plans to supply its products to the domestic market and to the Central Asian countries.

The overall volume of investments is estimated at €70 million. Some 300 people are expected to be employed with the project’s implementation.

Santiago de Gomar Roca said that he views Kazakhstan as a strategic platform for the development of business in the region. The company has 78 plants and employs more than 20,000 people today

“We view the country as an industrial and logistics hub, where one can effectively work for the entire region. The country has created favorable conditions for the development of production, and we are confident that the project in Kyzylorda region will become an important part of our international strategy, simultaneously contributing to the development of local economy,” Santiago de Gomar Roca said.

In turn, Bektenov highlighted that industrial production localization had been a priority objective for the Kazakh government in structural strengthening of economy.

“Kazakhstan and Spain are strategic partners. We see your company as a reliable partner and we welcome attraction of high-tech productions for a deep industrial development. The government will provide all required assistance for successful implementation of the project,” Olzhas Bektenov stressed.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a framework agreement on the basic principles of implementation of the investment project between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the administration of Kyzylorda region and Roca Group.