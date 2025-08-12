Kazakhstan to add 10,439 student beds by end of 2025

Speaking at today’s government meeting, Nurbek said on-campus housing shortages were observed only in Astana and Almaty last year. The minister added: “There is no shortage of student housing across the regions, except for universities in Almaty”.

According to him, 29 dormitories with beds for 10,439 students will be put into operation this year, of which 20 dormitories with 8,325 beds for university students and nine dormitories for 2,114 beds for college students.

The country already commission four dormitories with 3,528 beds for students since early 2025, with 19 dormitories are expected to be commissioned until September and six more – before the yearend.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to build over 100 schools more in 2025.