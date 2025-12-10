Kazakhstan tightens control over gun owners
Majilis has adopted in the second reading the law on security guard activities to tighten state control over private security guard organizations and gun owners, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The document was initiated by the Majilis deputies in line with the President’s instruction.
According to the law, owners of civilian and service rifle-bore weapons are required to submit them for test fire. In the event of failure to undergo the procedure on time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will suspend first- and second-category permits.
For legal entities that own weapons, a requirement is introduced to hand over the weapons and ammunition for storage to the internal affairs structures within 10 working days if their activities are suspended.
The concept of a “paramilitary railway guard” is being introduced - a structure whose controlling stake belongs to a national holding or a railway company. Its task will be to ensure continuous protection of cargo and facilities along transit railway routes.