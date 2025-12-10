Kazakhstan tightens control over gun owners

The document was initiated by the Majilis deputies in line with the President’s instruction.

According to the law, owners of civilian and service rifle-bore weapons are required to submit them for test fire. In the event of failure to undergo the procedure on time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will suspend first- and second-category permits.

For legal entities that own weapons, a requirement is introduced to hand over the weapons and ammunition for storage to the internal affairs structures within 10 working days if their activities are suspended.

The concept of a “paramilitary railway guard” is being introduced - a structure whose controlling stake belongs to a national holding or a railway company. Its task will be to ensure continuous protection of cargo and facilities along transit railway routes.