Kazakhstan, Thailand discuss new trade and tourism opportunities

During the meeting in Phuket, the parties noted the high level and steady development of Kazakh–Thai relations, based on mutual respect and trust. It was emphasized that bilateral cooperation is actively developing in such areas as tourism, trade and economic relations, investment, and humanitarian contacts. The Kazakh side expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation at both the national and regional levels.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the special importance of Phuket Province for Kazakhstan's citizens as one of the most popular tourist destinations. According to him, in 2025, around 200,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Thailand, a significant number of whom chose Phuket.

In this context, information was provided on the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket, which is intended to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens and to advance the development of bilateral cooperation.

The Governor of the province was invited to take part in the official opening ceremony of the consular office.

In turn, Nirat Phongsitthaworn noted that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket Province would contribute not only to the further development of tourist exchanges and an increased level of consular support for citizens, but also to creating favorable conditions for expanding investment cooperation and business contacts.

The parties discussed prospects for developing practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Phuket Province, including the implementation of joint projects in the fields of tourism, cultural exchange, business, investment, and digitalization.

The readiness of the Embassy and the Consulate of Kazakhstan to facilitate the establishment of direct contacts and to support mutually beneficial initiatives was emphasized.

Special attention was given to issues of transport connectivity. It was noted that there are currently 34 direct flights per week between Kazakhstan and Thailand, including 21 flights to Phuket, which contributes to the growth of tourist flows, the development of business ties, and the expansion of humanitarian contacts.

The Kazakh side expressed gratitude to the authorities of Phuket Province for their efforts to ensure safety and favorable conditions for the stay of foreign tourists, including citizens of Kazakhstan.

The importance of maintaining close cooperation and prompt communication with local authorities, including in emergencies, was underscored.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the opening of the Kazakh Consulate in Phuket would provide an additional impetus for strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as for expanding ties with Phuket Province.

Phuket is one of the key tourist hubs in Southeast Asia and one of the most popular international tourism destinations.

Approximately 35 million foreign tourists visit Thailand annually, about 12 million of whom travel to the island of Phuket. In 2025, around 200,000 citizens of Kazakhstan visited Thailand.

The population of the province is about 450,000 people; however, taking into account temporary visitors, the total number of people present in the region can reach up to 2 million. The gross regional product of the province is estimated at approximately 7.5 billion US dollars. The backbone of Phuket’s economy is the tourism industry, which provides a significant share of the region’s income. Additional key sectors include transport and logistics, trade and services, as well as real estate and construction.

