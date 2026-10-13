Kazakhstan targets sub-10% inflation through year-end

He said that coordinated efforts of the Government and the National Bank have eased inflationary pressure.

Over the first nine months of the year, annual inflation slowed to 9.3%.

"This year's main objective is to keep it below the 10-percent level," Bektenov said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the improvement in the country's balance of payments. Thanks to faster export growth in the first half of 2026, the current account ran a surplus of $2.4 billion. For comparison, the same period last year saw a deficit of $3.6 billion.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan's economic growth is becoming more balanced, laying the groundwork for further expansion of the national productive capacity.

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said earlier that annual inflation eased to 9.3% in September from 9.8% the previous month.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan may lower the down payment on housing programs.