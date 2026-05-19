Kazakhstan strengthens its position as safe investment destination

During the 17th International Economic Forum "Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum", Kazakhstan presented its experience in protecting investors’ rights to the international community.

Umiraliyev outlined Kazakhstan’s experience in developing a new model for investment protection.

Addressing forum participants, he noted that amid growing global competition for capital, legal predictability, transparency, and trust in institutions are becoming key factors for sustainable economic growth.

“Kazakhstan is consistently building a favorable and predictable environment for investors. Today, we offer businesses not only open conditions for operations, but also effective legal protection mechanisms. Every investment project must be backed by legal guarantees and state responsibility,” Umiraliyev said.

He noted that, following instructions from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, prosecution authorities in Kazakhstan have been supporting major investment projects throughout all stages of implementation since 2024.

During this period, prosecutors protected the rights of more than 2,000 investors, removed administrative barriers, and helped launch 270 investment projects that created around 30,000 jobs.

Institutional reforms also received significant attention. In December 2025, a presidential decree established the committee for the protection of investors’ rights under the Prosecutor General’s Office and designated the prosecutor general as investment ombudsman.

“The creation of the Committee marked an important step toward building a system of real legal protection for investors — from project launch to full operation,” the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General said.

Today, prosecutors oversee around 3,000 investment projects involving foreign partners from 36 countries, with a total value of approximately $200 billion.

Forum participants were also introduced to digital tools for monitoring investment projects that allow risks, delays, and problematic issues to be identified in real time.

Another key initiative was the creation of a dialogue platform under the Committee aimed at facilitating pre-trial dispute resolution between the state and businesses.

Wrapping up his speech, Umiraliyev stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation in investment protection and proposed creating a permanent expert platform for partner countries to discuss investment climate and business legal security issues.

On the sidelines of the forum, Kazakhstan’s delegation also held bilateral meetings with representatives of Russia and Azerbaijan. Foreign partners showed particular interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in establishing the Committee for the Protection of Investors’ Rights and implementing prosecutorial support mechanisms for investment projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the World Bank Regional Manager had stated that Kazakhstan is emerging as an ‘environmental diplomat’ in Central Asia.