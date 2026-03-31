Kazakhstan strengthens cooperation with EEC in antitrust regulation

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the field of competition and antitrust regulation. Approaches to enhancing collaboration between relevant authorities were reviewed, including building systematic interaction, exchanging experience, and sharing best practices.

Digitalization of public procurement, development of competition, and ensuring equal access to the markets of the EAEU remain key areas of our cooperation. It is important to establish systematic work aimed at removing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses, said Zhumangarin.

Special attention was given to expanding mutual trade in goods within the framework of public procurement, as well as developing approaches to ensure access for EAEU member states’ products to the markets of the Union countries. The importance of further improving cooperation mechanisms in these areas was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on preparations for events related to the Union’s competition and antitrust regulation within the upcoming 5th Eurasian Economic Forum. In particular, thematic sessions were discussed, focusing on the digitalization of public procurement and the use of modern tools in competition policy, including the application of artificial intelligence technologies.

The Eurasian Economic Forum is a unique platform. It is important to expand its format by inviting colleagues from international organizations, BRICS, the OECD, and others to form a broader thematic agenda. Kazakhstan annually hosts the Eurasian Antimonopoly Forum and offers educational programs in competition law. We have established systematic work to enhance professional qualifications and remain open to cooperation, exchange of experience, and information, stated the Deputy Prime Minister.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation, including data exchange, expert collaboration, and the development of human capital.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Government approves the three-year comprehensive plan for cultural heritage preservation.