Kazakhstan steps up efforts to restore Aral Sea, protect Caspian Sea ecosystem

Over the past 20 years, the surface area of the North Aral Sea has expanded by 36%, while its water volume has nearly doubled to 23.4 billion cubic meters. Salinity levels have also fallen by half, supported by annual inflows of at least 2 billion cubic meters of water through the Syrdarya River.

The next phase of restoration, developed jointly with the World Bank, is to reconstruct the Kokaral Dam. The project aims to raise the sea level to 44 meters and increase the North Aral Sea area to 3,900 square kilometers and its water volume to 34 billion cubic meters within five to six years.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Kazakhstan has also expanded afforestation efforts on the dried seabed of the Aral Sea. Forest reclamation work now covers 1.1 million hectares, including the planting of 56.2 million saxaul seedlings and the sowing of 3,400 tons of saxaul and halophyte seeds.

At the same time, the country is advancing regional initiatives to protect the Caspian Sea. Authorities are preparing an interstate conservation program, strengthening scientific cooperation with neighboring countries, and planning the establishment of a specialized research institute.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Key priorities include addressing declining sea levels, preserving biodiversity, reducing pollution, and improving environmental monitoring. Kazakhstan is also working with the UN Development Programme and international partners on projects to enhance resilience to the Caspian Sea's shrinking water levels, curb plastic pollution, and protect endangered species, including the Caspian seal.

The Government noted that Kazakhstan has completed the legal framework governing transboundary water cooperation with all neighboring countries. An agreement signed with Uzbekistan following a decade of negotiations has helped ensure stable water flows to the North Aral Sea, including during dry periods.

Earlier, Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of protecting Caspian seals.