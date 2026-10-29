Kazakhstan steps up efforts to expand agricultural production and processing

The projects will focus on producing starch, gluten, bioethanol, amino acids and other value-added products.

Saparov noted that Kazakhstan currently operates three deep grain processing facilities with a combined annual capacity of 510,000 tons of raw materials.

Two new facilities have already been launched this year: the Kazkrakhmal plant in Turkistan region and a project developed by Fufeng Group in Zhambyl region.

The minister said that alongside the construction of new production facilities, the government is working to ensure a stable supply of raw materials, develop the necessary infrastructure and help enterprises reach their designed production capacities.

The country is also continuing to build modern dairy farms, following the model developed in North Kazakhstan region, in line with the President’s instructions.

According to Saparov, newly commissioned farms are expected to reach 70% of their designed capacity by the end of this year and achieve full capacity next year.

For next year, a pool of 21 dairy farms has been formed with a combined capacity of 228,000 tons.

Kazakhstan is also working to increase meat production through the launch of six integrated meat clusters covering the entire production cycle.

In addition, construction is underway on the country’s first large-scale specialized livestock exchange in Turkistan region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan proposed billions in new funding to support farmers.