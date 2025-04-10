Kazakhstan steadfast in addressing consequences of global economic storm, says President Tokayev

Speaking at a meeting with Kazakhstani scientists ahead of the Day of Science Workers, Tokayev stated, ‘Many experts say that the world is on the verge of one of the most severe crises in recent decades. Ongoing tariff wars lead to production and trade chain disruptions, stock market crashes, raw material price volatility, affecting all countries, including Kazakhstan.’

He said that the 90-day pause on tariffs had been declared, adding that markets are still in a flux.

Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan is steadfast in its resolve to address the consequences of this global economic storm.

‘No reason to panic,’ said the Kazakh leader, calling for confidence in overcoming all challenges by focusing on priority directions. ‘Despite the adverse external factors, Kazakhstan will continue to pursue its proclaimed development agenda, said President Tokayev.

He said that all priority infrastructure projects and other planned works will be completed in their entirety.

The day before, I gave a task to complete urgently the work on the government and local executive agencies’ action plan aimed at preventing economic and investment slowdown, said Tokayev, urging to stand ready for all options, act pragmatically and with confidence amid a looming battle for investments.

The Kazakh President said that crises come with new opportunities, stating the importance of maintaining economic resilience and social stability.

As earlier reported, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a temporary suspension of reciprocal tariffs on all countries except China for a period of 90 days.