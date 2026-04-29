Kazakhstan starts construction of major trade and logistics complex at Khorgos

The investment project is aimed at boosting trade and economic and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. The new complex will become a multifunctional transborder platform uniting trade, logistics, industrial service, digital infrastructure, and business services.

587 million US dollars (approximately 4 billion yuan) will be invested in the project.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Phase 1 will see the construction of an exhibition and trade complex (800,000 m²) to showcase goods from all regions of Kazakhstan and China, a logistics center (700,000 m²), as well as an international currency center, hotels, and business infrastructure.

Phase 2 will build a warehouse complex with cold storage (150,000 m²).

Besides, business hotels, conference center, legal and financial services, medical facilities, gastronomy zone, apartments, and a large shopping mall will be built as part of the project.

Special attention will be given to digital trade and e-commerce.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Around 1,000 jobs, including 200 permanent jobs, will be generated for Kazakhstani nationals.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

To note, the project is expected to double tax revenues from the Kazakh side of Khorgos.