Kazakhstan-Spain Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinal lineup revealed

Sonja Zhiyenbayeva will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the opening match, followed by Yulia Putintseva against Cristina Bucsa in the second singles encounter.

The tie will conclude with a doubles match, with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva set to face Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo, according to the preliminary lineup.

The quarterfinal tie between Kazakhstan and Spain will take place in Shenzhen, China, on September 23, starting at 2:00 pm Kazakhstan time (5:00 pm local time).

Kazakhstan is making its fourth appearance in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, with a victory over Spain set to secure the team its first-ever place in the semifinals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player and world No. 1 Elena Rybakina had withdrawn from the Billie Jean King Cup finals.