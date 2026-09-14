S. Korea, CA nations sign MoU to deepen industrial and supply-chain cooperation

The meeting was co-chaired by Nagaspayev and South Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan. The meeting was also joined by Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, Tajikistan’s Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Production Toyguly Nurov, as well as Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic Laziz Kudratov.

The ministers discussed a shared vision and prospects for expanding cooperation under the C5+1 format, focusing on investment, technology, industrial infrastructure, critical minerals, global supply chains and workforce development.

During his remarks, Nagaspayev said Kazakhstan, under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has entered a new stage of development, with large-scale reforms aimed at strengthening investor confidence.

He highlighted the establishment of Alatau City, the country’s first city with a special legal status, as one of Kazakhstan’s major state priorities and said South Korean companies are viewed as key strategic partners in its development.

I am confident that the state visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Seoul will open new opportunities for further expanding cooperation and provide additional momentum to the development of the entire range of Kazakhstan-South Korea relations, Nagaspayev said.

The C5+1 platform is designed to promote practical industrial cooperation between the Central Asian countries and South Korea.

Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Central Asian countries and South Korea totaled around 12 billion US dollars last year, while more than 1,000 joint companies operate in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Following the meeting, the participants signed a memorandum of understanding between South Korea and the Central Asian states on cooperation in industry and supply chains and adopted a joint declaration.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea agreed on joint pharmaceutical production.