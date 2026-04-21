Kazakhstan, Slovenia explore nuclear energy partnership

Ambassador Abibullayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a key energy partner for Europe, noting that the country is the EU’s second-largest oil supplier and continues to pursue diversification of energy routes and sources.

He also pointed to the presence of KMG International/Rompetrol’s petrol station network in Slovenia as an example of existing cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on nuclear energy, with Abibullayev stressing Kazakhstan’s position as the world’s leading uranium producer and its ongoing efforts to develop a domestic nuclear industry, including the construction of a nuclear power plant approved by national referendum.

He also underscored the global importance of the Low Enriched Uranium Bank hosted in Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador expressed readiness to expand cooperation in nuclear fuel supply, including uranium fuel assemblies and components, and proposed establishing a framework through a memorandum of cooperation between Kazatomprom and Slovenian nuclear institutions. He invited Levičar to visit Kazakhstan for further discussions.

Levičar outlined Slovenia’s priorities, including the planned construction of a second power unit at the Krško Nuclear Power Plant. He noted Slovenia’s collaboration with international partners such as Westinghouse Electric Company and EDF on technology and financing issues.

Stressing the importance of diversifying nuclear fuel supplies, Levičar welcomed Kazakhstan’s initiative and confirmed Slovenia’s interest in exploring cooperation. He also expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s experience in operating the the Low Enriched Uranium Bank and suggested potential collaboration with GEN energija, responsible for the development of nuclear energy in Slovenia.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to building a long-term partnership in the energy sector, focusing on peaceful uses of nuclear energy, energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Slovenia had finalized a Memorandum of Cooperation accelerating partnerships in artificial intelligence and digital technologies.