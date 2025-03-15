Kazakhstan, Slovakia strengthen energy partnership

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roman Vassilenko, with the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan, Robert Kirnág.

The parties discussed cooperation in oil and gas supplies, while also exploring possible cooperation in the development of nuclear energy, given Slovakia’s extensive experience in this field. In addition, both sides recognized the traditionally high potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense industry, agriculture and the IT sector.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached after the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Astana in 2024 (Commission’s co-chairs: from the Kazakh side – First Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiev, from the Slovak side – State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Vladimír Šimoňák).

Both sides emphasized the importance of giving additional impetus to cooperation by intensifying mutual high-level visits within the current year.

Concluding the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining working contacts in order to realize the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

According to the Kazakh statistics, in 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Slovakia reached 140.3 million US dollars (+1.3%), (exports – 2.9 million, imports – 137.4 million). From 2005 to September 2024, Kazakhstan attracted 22 million dollars in direct investment from Slovakia. Currently, 34 companies with Slovak capital participation are registered in Kazakhstan.