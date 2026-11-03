Kazakhstan signs extradition treaty with India

The document was signed by Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Assylov and Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sailas Thangal.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the treaty establishes a legal framework for the extradition of wanted individuals for criminal prosecution or to serve court sentences.

The agreement completes the formation of the bilateral legal framework between Kazakhstan and India in the field of criminal justice. The two countries already have agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of sentenced persons.

Assylov noted that the treaty is particularly important amid the expansion of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

More than 600 Indian companies currently operate in Kazakhstan, with activities spanning the pharmaceutical, mining, medical and food industries.

India also ranks first among countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States in terms of the number of foreign students studying in Kazakhstan. During the 2025-2026 academic year, nearly 10,000 Indian citizens were enrolled at Kazakhstani universities.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported an increase in travel between the two countries, including for tourism purposes.

The expansion of bilateral ties and increased mobility between the two countries make stronger cooperation in combating crime increasingly important. The state body emphasized that developing international cooperation remains one of the priority areas of work for Kazakhstan’s prosecution authorities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would expand air service with Europe, China and India.