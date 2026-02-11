Kazakhstan showcases space sector success in Vienna

During the session, Director of the Vasiliy Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, Chingiz Omarov, delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan's current scientific and technical achievements in the field of space situational awareness (SSA), and presented promising areas of cooperation in the field of near-Earth space monitoring and ensuring the safety of space activities.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

On the sidelines of the session, Chingiz Omarov held a meeting with representatives of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAE Space Agency). During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the development of scientific and applied cooperation in the space sector, including possible joint initiatives in the field of space research, data exchange, and SSA technologies.

The participation of the Kazakh side in the work of the STSC COPUOS confirms the commitment of Kazakhstan to strengthening international cooperation in the space sector and contributing to global efforts to ensure the safety and sustainability of space activities.

