Kazakhstan showcases AI and crypto initiatives in talks with Binance

Zhao toured the Alem.ai International AI Center as part of the meeting, which followed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to accelerate digitalization and AI development.

The sides discussed prospects for Kazakhstan’s digital economy, advanced technologies and computational infrastructure.

The Chinese delegation was presented with the CryptoCity concept in Alatau city and the Data Center Valley project, aimed at strengthening the country’s role as a regional AI hub.

Photo credit: gov.kz

A presentation of the Binance Pay - Alatau City Bank partnership also took place, alongside the signing of two memoranda with the Ministry of AI and Digital Development and the Astana International Financial Center.

Officials said the agreements and infrastructure projects mark Kazakhstan’s transition from building a regulatory-legal framework to implementing digital financial solutions, training personnel and consolidating its position as a leading technological hub in the region.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Earlier, it was reported that Qazaq AI Research University (QAIRU) had officially begun its first academic year, enrolling 400 bachelor’s and 100 master’s degree students.