Kazakhstan sets up new body to strengthen anti-money laundering measures

The Interdepartmental Working Group is led by the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for Legal Affairs. It also includes the Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring, who serves as the Deputy Head of the Interdepartmental Working Group, and Head of the Department for Work with Financial Monitoring Entities of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Secretary of the Interdepartmental Working Group.

The main objectives of the Interdepartmental Working Group are:

Creating conditions for the development and implementation of state policy in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;

Supporting the improvement of the system of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;

Promoting the strengthening of international cooperation in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons;

Facilitating the adoption and implementation by the Republic of Kazakhstan of international legal obligations in the field of countering legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of mass destruction weapons, with the consideration of national interests;

Other tasks assigned by acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The members of the Interdepartmental Working Group are the representatives of the President’s Executive Office, Vice Minister of Justice, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee, First Deputy Prosecutor General, etc.