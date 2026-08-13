Kazakhstan sets medal target for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

It is reported that Kazakhstan is aiming to win 99 medals in 35 sports.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov met on Thursday with representatives of sports federations and regional departments in Astana. At the meeting, it was announced that around 15,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries are expected to take part in the Games, competing for 469 medal sets.

Photo source: gov.kz

The preliminary Kazakhstan squad includes 571 athletes – 48 more than the 523 who competed in the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou. The final squad is being formed based on athletes' results in international competitions.

The ministry has set a medal target of 99 podium finishes, a goal the federations have committed to achieving. Special attention is given to international training and cooperation with foreign specialists. Athletes are provided with training programs, medical and psychological care, nutrition, the necessary equipment, and qualified coaching. To boost preparation, 24 foreign consultant coaches from 11 countries have been engaged across 13 sports.

Photo source: gov.kz

Since January 2026, national squads have held 226 training camps and competed in 282 international events, including 26 world championships, 71 World Cup stages, 37 Asian Championships, and 148 international tournaments across 68 sports. Before the Asian Games, athletes are to take part in 31 more international competitions and 73 training camps.

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

The 20 Asian Games are considered one of the year's key sporting events for Kazakhstan. The national team's preparation includes comprehensive athlete support, reinforcement of the coaching team, and broadening of international competitive exposure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s national archery team roster for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, had been announced.