Kazakhstan set to increase fish consumption

Aquaculture has emerged as one of the key directions for ensuring food security worldwide and an incentive for the development of the regional economy. According to the UN FAO estimates, aquaculture provides 53% of fish for human consumption. During his working trip to Atyrau region, the Head of State tasked to debate fishery development issues and its state support measures, the deputy said.

To develop the President’s tasks, the Government approved the Fishery Development Program until 2030. According to the program, it is expected to increase fish farming up to 270,000 tons a year and boost domestic fish products consumption by 134,000 tons, and raise the share of the natural population of fish resources to 7%.

The deputy said per capita fish consumption is only 4 kg in Kazakhstan against over 20 kg in Russia and China, while the WHO recommends consuming no less than 16 kg of fish per capita.

He stressed Kazakhstan has opportunities to increase fish consumption rates and bolster fish farming at 20 water reservoirs of international and republican significance and some 3,000 local water reservoirs. The total square of water reservoirs, excluding the Caspian Sea, makes some 5 million hectares in Kazakhstan. Last year, nearly 45,000 tons of fish were caught in Kazakhstan, while fish farms bred over 24,000 tons of fish, that is 28% more compared to 2024.