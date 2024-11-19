Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council to restart work, says President Tokayev

Serbia is a close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan Peninsula. Our friendship is based on mutual respect and support. Today, our countries expand the horizon for strong and meaningful relationships, open up new areas of cooperation, said the Kazakh leader.

The Kazakh President highlighted the productive and informative talks held with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić. In particular, the agreements were reached to boost trade and economic ties.

The priority areas of our cooperation are investment, industry, mining, agriculture and healthcare. Special attention was placed to innovations and new technologies. The authorized bodies were instructed to increase mutual trade. Kazakhstan is ready to export a number of industrial, food and other goods to Serbia, which also holds huge potential for exporting goods to Kazakhstan. We agreed to maximally use the opportunities available, requiring enhanced action from the Intergovernmental Commission. The decision was also made to restart the Business Council, said Tokayev.

According to him, it’s planned to implement new joint projects in spheres such as industry, transport and logistics, green energy, as well as the military-industrial complex.

The Kazakh leader also spoke about agricultural cooperation.

Given the extensive experience Serbia obtained in agriculture, it was agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial ties. Agreements were reached to share expertise in veterinary, enhance genetic resources, organic agriculture, plant biotechnology. The need to establish partner relations between educational facilities and research agricultural organizations was noted, said the Head of State.

President Tokayev went on to add that the Serbian side was offered to work jointly in healthcare, IT, space and tourism sectors.

The Kazakh leader expressed sincere gratitude to the people and the President of Servia for the financial support during the unprecedented spring floods Kazakhstan faced this year.

As the Head of State highlighted, the cultural and humanitarian ties between Astana and Belgrade are of special significance. The Kazakh leader stressed the readiness of Kazakhstan for joint educational, scientific and cultural projects.

The President of Kazakhstan extended his congratulations to Serbia on winning the right to host the EXPO 2027.

This decision is a vivid testimony to the high international authority of Serbia and its President Aleksandar Vučić. I’m convinced that this large-scale event 'Play for Humanity – Sports and Music for All' will give a new impetus to the development of friendly cultural and sports ties between our nations. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to thank our Serbian friends for their active participation in the 5th World Nomad Games, concluded the Kazakh President.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh and Serbian leaders discussed the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade as part of the expanded-format talks.

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also held talks in a narrow format.

An official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.