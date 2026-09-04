Kazakhstan Sep 5 weather forecast: Mostly dry, local storms and fire risk

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the southeast and west, with rain and snow overnight in southeastern mountain areas.

Strong winds will hit western, southern, and eastern regions, accompanied by dust storms in the south.

Fog is likely overnight and in the morning across eastern, southeastern and central parts.

Nighttime frosts up to - 2°C are expected in the mountains of the East Kazakhstan region.

High fire danger is forecast in parts of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Abai, Aktobe, Mangystau, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhetysu and Akmola regions, as well as in the North Kazakhstan region.

Extreme fire danger is expected in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Ulytau, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.