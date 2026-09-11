Kazakhstan Sep 12 weather forecast: Rainy, windy conditions, high fire hazard

Most parts will see rain with thunderstorms, with heavy downpours expected in the north, northwest, and central areas.

Hail may occur in northern and northwestern regions.

Foggy conditions are forecast overnight and in the morning in western, northern, and central areas.

Squalls are expected in the north, while dust storms may hit southern areas. Strong winds are predicted across the republic.

An extreme heat wave of +35+37°C is forecast in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Zhetysu regions.

Authorities also warn of high fire danger in several regions, including Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhetysu regions, northeast, east and center of Abai region, east and west of Kostanay region, northeast and northwest of Aktobe region, north and south of Almaty region, north and center of Mangystau region, west, northwest and south of East Kazakhstan region.

Extremely high fire hazard is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Ulytau regions, west of Karaganda region, south of Abai region, north, south and east of Zhetysu region, northwest, south and southeast of Kostanay region, west, east and center of Almaty region, south and east of Atyrau region, as well as northeast of Mangystau region.