Kazakhstan sending water to Uzbekistan from Shardara Reservoir in water-sharing deal, says Ministry

Streamflow in the Syr Darya River largely occurs in the period from October to May. Throughout this period, the level of water coming in the Shardara Reservoir increases. In total, the annual volume of delivered water is estimated at around 12 billion cubic meters, said Aldamzharov, adding that 15 billion cubic meters of water are required to meet Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions’ needs.

According to the deputy minister, an official deal on water-sharing is concluded between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the start of every year in order to cover the needs.

Under the deal, Kazakhstan transfers water from the Shardara Reservoir to Uzbekistan once the water level exceeds 12 billion cubic meters, with the excess split 50:50 between the two nations, said Aldamzharov.

The Kazakh deputy minister went on to add that in the period from last October to this April, the Shardara Reservoir received 12 billion 760 million cubic meters of water, with the current level of water surpassing 14.9 billion cubic meters.

Aldamzharov said that despite a challenging growing season, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions were fully provided with water under the deal.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on the water and energy balance until 2026.