Kazakhstan sees more than fivefold surge in Alzheimer’s patients since 2021

According to the ministry, the number of registered Alzheimer's patients has grown steadily in the reporting period:

677 in 2021;

1,559 in 2022;

2,279 in 2023;

2,992 in 2024;

3,706 in 2025.

The total number of registered patients has increased by 3,029 over the period.

The ministry attributed the increase to improved disease detection and greater access to medical care.

On average, around 710 new cases of Alzheimer's disease are registered in Kazakhstan each year.

Alzheimer's disease most commonly develops after age of 65, although it can also occur earlier.

"If the disease develops before the age of 65, it is classified as early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Currently, 742 people under the age of 65 are under medical supervision with this diagnosis," the ministry said.

Alzheimer's disease is considered the leading cause of dementia. According to the World Health Organization, it may account for approximately 60% to 70% of dementia cases worldwide.

Read more about how Alzheimer’s disease changes life for the whole family.