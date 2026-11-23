To further develop the sector, the ministry has introduced a roadmap aimed at addressing technological and production challenges and accelerating the adoption of applied scientific developments.

The document outlines 13 measures, including the expansion of domestic water metering equipment production, automation of hydraulic facilities, introduction of digital technologies and modernization of research infrastructure.

It also provides for technological audits of the water sector, the establishment of a register of domestic scientific developments, the production of prototype equipment and the integration of locally developed technologies into industrial production.

Considerable work is already underway in this area. In particular, the ministry has developed a List of Best Available Technologies for the Protection and Use of Water Resources. Over the past two years, the number of domestic factories producing water-saving irrigation technologies has grown from four to seven, said Talgat Momyshev, Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation.

He added that the ministry continues to support young researchers and the activities of the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Management.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President tasked to expand water-efficient irrigation by 2030.