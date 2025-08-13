Kazakhstan records 20% housing demand increase

39,742 deals were registered in July.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, housing demand increased by 70.6% in Kyzylorda region, by 42.2% in Astana, and by 27.2% in Almaty.

The majority of deals was sealed in Astana – 8,636, Almaty – 8,432, and in Karaganda region – 2,756. Ulytau region registered the least number of deals – 247.

Out of 39,742 transactions, 31,277 were for apartments in multistory residential buildings, and 8,465 – for individual houses:

Apartments – 23% of growth (+5,848 deals)

Individual houses – 7.9% growth (+621 deals). The leaders are Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangystau regions.