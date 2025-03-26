Kazakhstan seeks to prevent 40% of water loss through utilities upgrade program

According to Bakytzhan Zhunissbekov, chairman of the Construction and Utilities Committee, the national project provides for automation of production processes of public utilities and keeping records of resources in real time.

This system set to cover 20 cities, including regional centers, cities of republican significance and the capital is to be put in place with further integration with the existing utilities information system, he said.

Total investments in the project are estimated at nearly 13 trillion tenge, of which 1.1 trillion tenge set to be funneled in water supply and disposal and 830 billion tenge in construction of sewage treatment facilities in 45 cities.

Earlier, the Kazakh Government had revealed the key areas of the national project to modernize energy and utilities sectors.