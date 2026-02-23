EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan, Russia to share daily flood-related data on transboundary rivers

    17:50, 23 February 2026

    Kazakhstan and Russia have agreed to exchange information on a daily basis related to flash floods in the basins of the Zhaiyk, Tobol, Yesil, and Yertis rivers, the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry said on Monday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, Russia agreed on daily exchange of flood-related data on transboundary rivers
    Photo credit: East Kazakhstan region's emergency situations department

    The 4th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Russia working group on flood control focused highlighted the forecasts and features of the upcoming spring flood with due regard to the developing weather and hydrological situation. The sides agreed on scenarios for flood control in the basins of the Zhaiyk, Tobol, Yesil, and Yertis rivers based on a preliminary assessment of water inflows to reservoirs.

    Both sides also decided on daily exchange of information on reservoir operating regimes and water levels at hydrographic stations starting March 2, 2026.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported as the seasonal thaw approaches, the regions of Kazakhstan are quietly shifting into a high-alert mode. 

    Russia Kazakhstan and Russia Flooding Floods in Kazakhstan Natural disasters Rivers and Lakes Water resources
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All