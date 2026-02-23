Kazakhstan, Russia to share daily flood-related data on transboundary rivers

The 4th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Russia working group on flood control focused highlighted the forecasts and features of the upcoming spring flood with due regard to the developing weather and hydrological situation. The sides agreed on scenarios for flood control in the basins of the Zhaiyk, Tobol, Yesil, and Yertis rivers based on a preliminary assessment of water inflows to reservoirs.

Both sides also decided on daily exchange of information on reservoir operating regimes and water levels at hydrographic stations starting March 2, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported as the seasonal thaw approaches, the regions of Kazakhstan are quietly shifting into a high-alert mode.