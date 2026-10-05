Kazakhstan, Russia discuss joint use of transboundary water resources

The sides discussed the implementation of decisions of the Commission’s XV meeting, including issues related to managing the spring floods, filling reservoirs, and ensuring water supplies for the population and economic sectors.

They also reviewed the results of state monitoring of transboundary water resources and ongoing water protection measures.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the Unified Roadmap for conducting research in the basins of major transboundary rivers, including the Zhaiyk, Irtysh and others, as well as to the development of a water management balance for the Karaozen and Saryozen rivers

"The Commission noted the positive results of the joint Kazakh-Russian working group’s efforts to coordinate flood and spring high-water management. Following the meeting, the composition and action plans of the working groups for 2027 were approved, and preparations for the next meeting of the Joint Commission were also discussed," Arssen Zhakanbayev said.

Earlier, it was reported that satellite observations covering more than two decades had revealed widespread losses of freshwater stored across the world's continents.