Kazakhstan-Russia bilateral trade hits $30bln

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries’ presidents, including the issues of raising mutual trade turnover to $30 billion, the press service of the Kazakh Government says.

The sides also discussed transit-transport cooperation, interaction in agriculture, environmental protection, energy and gas, space exploration spheres as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

In 2024, the volume of the bilateral trade rose almost by 3% and made $27.8 billion. Business entities are jointly implementing 171 projects which enabled to create 45,400 jobs.

The interaction in agro-industrial complex remains one of important areas of the bilateral cooperation. Last year, due to the removal of mutual restrictions, commodity turnover in this sector augmented by 4.5% and reached $3.8 billion.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

As for transit and transport cooperation, the sides noted that freight traffic along the Eastern Section of the North-South international corridor increased to 2.4 million tons.

The parties highlighted the importance of preserving positive dynamics of mutual trade.

The activity of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation was emphasized in settlement of a wide range of issues of the bilateral interaction and increasing bilateral trade.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their intention to enhance mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

