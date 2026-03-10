Kazakhstan rises to 23rd spot in Paralympics standings after winning its first medal

Earlier today, Yerbol Khamitov brought Team Kazakhstan its first medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics after claiming a bronze medal in the men’s sitting sprint cross-country skiing event.

So, Kazakhstan become the 23rd country to win a medal at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games taking place across three main locations in northern Italy - Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo and Val di Fiemme. A total of 55 countries are competing at the Games.

Kazakhstan is represented at the 2026 Winter Paralympics by seven athletes competing across two disciplines: biathlon and cross-country skiing. The delegation features a significant age range, from a 17-year-old debutant to a 51-year-old veteran, and includes highly decorated competitors such as a Paralympic bronze medalist, a World Champion, and a World Cup winner.