Kazakhstan rises to 23rd spot in Paralympics standings after winning its first medal
Team Kazakhstan has risen to 23rd place in the interim standings of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Earlier today, Yerbol Khamitov brought Team Kazakhstan its first medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics after claiming a bronze medal in the men’s sitting sprint cross-country skiing event.
So, Kazakhstan become the 23rd country to win a medal at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games taking place across three main locations in northern Italy - Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo and Val di Fiemme. A total of 55 countries are competing at the Games.
Kazakhstan is represented at the 2026 Winter Paralympics by seven athletes competing across two disciplines: biathlon and cross-country skiing. The delegation features a significant age range, from a 17-year-old debutant to a 51-year-old veteran, and includes highly decorated competitors such as a Paralympic bronze medalist, a World Champion, and a World Cup winner.