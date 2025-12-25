Kazakhstan rises 16 spots in Government AI Readiness Index 2025

In the previous edition of the index, Kazakhstan ranked 76th. As the ministry noted, this achievement reflects the country’s strengthened institutional and infrastructure capacity, as well as the active adoption of artificial intelligence across public services and governance.

Kazakhstan scored particularly high in Public Sector Adoption, achieving 73.59 points. This demonstrates the widespread use of digital solutions in government services, the development of e-government platforms, and a move toward proactive services for citizens and businesses. The ministry highlighted that the country leads Central Asia in AI readiness.

“In 2025, the ranking was compiled using an updated methodology that takes into account the expanded role of the state - from strategic planning and regulation to the practical implementation of AI in the public sector and the economy. This makes Kazakhstan’s position particularly significant amid the growing complexity of the global AI ecosystem,” the ministry said.

Oxford Insights also pointed to Kazakhstan’s political capacity and governance readiness. The presence of strategic policy documents, the development of a regulatory framework, and sustained institutional attention to artificial intelligence have enabled the country to pursue a long-term and systematic approach to AI policy. The ministry added that the study’s results also highlight directions for further growth.

“The study’s results highlight areas for further growth. The next stage of development of Kazakhstan’s AI ecosystem is associated with accelerating the commercialization of AI solutions, developing the private technology sector and startups, expanding market adoption, and increasing business access to data and financing tools,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan appointed a First Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.